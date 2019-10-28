CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. 1,628,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,021. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

