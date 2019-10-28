CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPYYY. Citigroup upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

