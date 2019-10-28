Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of $10.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.0204082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cequence Energy Company Profile (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

