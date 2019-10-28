CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CEU traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.80. 400,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.20. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$3.75.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

