Charles A. Vice Sells 10,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles A. Vice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $2,314,250.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 791,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,057,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.04.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

