Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.34

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.34 and traded as low as $272.44. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $272.44, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.