ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $32,529.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033654 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00072418 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00098909 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.89 or 1.00601956 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

