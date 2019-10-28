Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 1,200,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,644. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

