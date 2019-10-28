Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to post $170.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $176.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $757.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $764.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $852.90 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $949.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.65.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 101.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

