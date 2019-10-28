Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $141.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

