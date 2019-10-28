Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $674,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $85.96 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

