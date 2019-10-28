Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.