Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,264 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

