Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

