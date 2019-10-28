Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHMA. ValuEngine lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,268 shares of company stock worth $96,823. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 16,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

