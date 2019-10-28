Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) Trading Down 0.3%

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, approximately 1,948 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Choiceone Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Choiceone Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choiceone Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.