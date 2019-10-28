Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given a $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 1,907,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. Ciena has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $82,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,117. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

