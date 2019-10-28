CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP) Insider Carlo Sgarbi Purchases 200,000 Shares

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP) insider Carlo Sgarbi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

Carlo Sgarbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Carlo Sgarbi purchased 730,000 shares of CIP Merchant Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £438,000 ($572,324.58).

CIP Merchant Capital stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.08. CIP Merchant Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

