Citigroup Analysts Give Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) a $16.50 Price Target

Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

IVZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 4,368,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

