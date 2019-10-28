Citigroup Analysts Give LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) a $93.00 Price Target

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given a $93.00 price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.81% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 207.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 103.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after acquiring an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

