Citigroup Trims iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price to $55.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.32.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after buying an additional 880,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after buying an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $45,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $12,892,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $11,867,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

