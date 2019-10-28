Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CBLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 11,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,188. Cleveland BioLabs has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 96.01% and a negative net margin of 304.43%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.