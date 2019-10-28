Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Trading Down 4.9%

Clinigen Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, 5,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,580% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.