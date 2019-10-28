CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.14.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 183,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.69. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

