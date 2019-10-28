Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 587,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

