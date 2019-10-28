CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

