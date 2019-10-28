Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Get Coats Group alerts:

LON:COA opened at GBX 71.45 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.