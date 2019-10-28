Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201,015 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 244,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

RQI opened at $15.37 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

