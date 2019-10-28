Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. Coherent has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $173.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

