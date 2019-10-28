Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 3,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

