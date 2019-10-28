Commercial Metals Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMC. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

