Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Down 78.6% in October

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JCS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.56. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. Communications Systems had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCS. TheStreet raised shares of Communications Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

