Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Community Bankers Trust has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $271,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,047.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

