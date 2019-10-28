Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 37.0% in October

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 575,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $208,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

NYSE CBD traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.