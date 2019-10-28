Comparing Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHP)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum Materials and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 1,188.19 -$9.40 million N/A N/A BHP Group $44.29 billion 1.78 $8.31 billion $3.66 13.45

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Quantum Materials does not pay a dividend. BHP Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A -336.30% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum Materials and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 5 11 4 0 1.95

BHP Group has a consensus target price of $1,629.38, indicating a potential upside of 3,210.39%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats Quantum Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

