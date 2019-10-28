Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

