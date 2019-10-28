Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

