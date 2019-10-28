Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:CNAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.34. 291,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,638. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. Analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

