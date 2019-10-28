Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 836 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,893,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,924,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

