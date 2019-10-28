Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PetIQ worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 18,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.97. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

