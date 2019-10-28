Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

APPN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 21,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.02. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

