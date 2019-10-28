Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626,181 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87.

