Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $49,895,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 323,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

