Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $100 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for about 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $100,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Fox Factory by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

