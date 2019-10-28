Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.03% of Rogers worth $76,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $25,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

ROG opened at $150.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

