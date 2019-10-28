ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.54. 150,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

