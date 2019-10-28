Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 283,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $92,987.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SONO opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.