Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 299.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $212.15 on Monday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $215.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.67.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.