Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Insiders have purchased 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.