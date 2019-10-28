Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.